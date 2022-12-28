28-year-old shot dead in Amritsar, brother injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 27

A man identified as Kulwinder Singh (28) of the Wadali Dogra village was shot dead by three unknown persons while his brother Parminder Singh was injured in the attack.

The incident occurred late last night when the duo was returning home from work. The police have started a probe after taking the body into custody. The victim suffered bullet injury in his chest that led to his death. Parminder suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was out of danger.

SSP (Rural) Swapan Sharma said the police have vital clues in the case. He added that further investigations were under progress. The police were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to find clues about the perpetrators, while a case has been registered against unknown persons.

Kulwinder Singh and his brother used to work as mechanic of the textile machinery and they usually return their house late in the evenings. Yesterday, they were returning home on their bike and reached near Manawala Government Hospital when three persons intercepted them. The accused entered into a scuffle with the victim and later one of them took out a pistol and shot them. Kulwinder was shot in the chest while Parminder suffered bullet injury in his leg. The accused fled away the scene. Parminder somehow called his family who rushed them to hospital. Doctors declared Kulwinder dead while Parminder was admitted for treatment.