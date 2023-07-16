29 cases settled at national lok adalat

Tarn Taran, July 15
On the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the supervision of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of DLSA, a national lok adalat was organized in Tarn Taran on Saturday.
Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of DLSA, informed that a total number of 72 cases were heard and out of them 29 were settled by the judicial officers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratima Arora said Rs 1,38,46,063 was collected on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, France to bolster counter-terror steps
‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...
In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines
IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s