29 cases settled at national lok adalat

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 15

On the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the supervision of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of DLSA, a national lok adalat was organized in Tarn Taran on Saturday.

Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary of DLSA, informed that a total number of 72 cases were heard and out of them 29 were settled by the judicial officers. Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratima Arora said Rs 1,38,46,063 was collected on the occasion.

