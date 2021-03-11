29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 20

A 29-year-old man drowned in the holy sarovar of the Durgiana Temple on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar, alias Jatin, a resident of Ganda Singh Wali Gali in the Loon mandi area.

The body of the youth was fished out of the sarovar of the temple on Saturday.

Investigating officer Ashwani Kumar said a copy of the Aadhaar card of the deceased was recovered from his clothes which made the identification possible. Deceased’s father Parmodh Kumar said his son was mentally upset for the past few years.

He said Jatin had left home on Friday but did not return. He said today, a police team told him about his death. The investigation officer said they were investigating how and when Jatin reached the temple and the circumstances which led to his drowning in the sarovar.