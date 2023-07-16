29-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 15

A man of Khadoor Sahib died of drug overdose of drugs. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh (29). He was married and had two children.

Bhupinder Singh Mana, father of the victim, informed mediapersons that Rajbir Singh had been missing from home since Friday noon. The body of Rajbir was found from the outskirts of Khadoor Sahib village late Friday. He is survived by two children, wife and parents.

Bhupinder Singh said his son was an addict and was under treatment for this habit. He alleged as drugs were easily available in the area, his son started taking drugs again.

The family had demanded strict action against drug traffickers to check drug abuse in their area.

On the other hand, the Inspector, Sukhbir Singh, Station House Officer, Goindwal Sahib police station, said no complaint had been received by the police in this regard from anyone from the area.

