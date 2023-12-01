Rs 29K looted from petrol station in Chohla Sahib

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, November 30

Five masked robbers looted Rs 29,600 from a salesman at Evergreen Petrol Pump in Chohla Sahib village on Wednesday. The petrol station is located on a busy road. A police naka is also near the spot.

Balwinder Singh Kala, a salesman, told the police that a Swift car bearing registration No. DL-8C AW-3079 arrived at the petrol station on Wednesday. He said five occupants of the car had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. The car remained stationed at one corner of the petrol pump for 30 seconds. Three robbers carrying revolvers stepped down from the car. Kala said two robbers approached him and snatched Rs 29,600, the sale proceeds of the fuel, from him. One of their associates went to the office of the petrol station to search for cash, but he did not find any money.

After committing the crime, robbers went towards Sarhali side in their car. The police said a case under Section 379-B-2 of the IPC was registered in this connection.

