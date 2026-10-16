2nd accused arrested in Amritsar kidnapping, assault case; probe on

The Sadar police have arrested a second suspect, Sajan, alias Cheeni, a resident of Majitha Road, in connection with a kidnapping and assault case registered on October 9.

Sajan's arrest on Thursday follows the previous apprehension of another suspect, Mantosh, who was taken into custody on October 10. Following Mantosh's interrogation, police recovered a kirch (a sharp-edged weapon) allegedly used in the crime.

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The case stems from a complaint lodged on October 9 by Munni Devi, a resident of Gupta Colony on Majitha Road. According to the complaint, some persons armed with weapons allegedly attacked her son, Parshuram, alias Bittu, at Ram Nagar Colony, inflicting serious injuries. She further alleged that her son was subsequently kidnapped from the house of a former sarpanch, Kamal Kumar.

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Following the complaint, the Sadar police registered a case on October 9 and initiated an investigation. During the probe, Sajan and other persons were nominated as accused on the basis of the facts that emerged, subsequently adding kidnapping charges to the FIR.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gagandeep Singh confirmed Sajan's arrest and stated further investigation is under way to ascertain the role of the other accused in the incident.