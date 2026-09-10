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Home / Amritsar / 2nd cooling shelter comes up in Amritsar city

2nd cooling shelter comes up in Amritsar city

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The bamboo structure along the Batala road offers chilled drinking water and a lot of space to rest.
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The city has got its second cooling shelter. In a bid to give locals respite from the sweltering heat, the civic body with the help of Eco Sewa, Inner Wheel Club of Amritsar Rising Sun and Saanjh Punjab opened the facility along the Batala road.

Equipped with fans, the bamboo structure offers chilled drinking water to pedestrians, students, daily wagers and gig workers.

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The first such shelter is located opposite the Sadar chowk on the GT Road.

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The authorities are considering expanding the pilot project, given the climate shift.

2025 witnessed discussions around having a city-wide heat action plan, more shaded areas, functional shelter homes and better access to drinking water. In a city with over a million residents and an equal number of tourist footfall, these cooling zones will be a welcome public health initiative.

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