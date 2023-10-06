2nd GNDU zonal youth fest gets underway

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The second zonal youth festival of Guru Nanak Dev University was inaugurated today. Prof Ved Prakash, former Chairman, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, did the honours. Students-artists from government and constituent colleges besides associate institutes of the university, teacher in-charges and other guests were present on the occasion. About 400 student-artists will participate in 35 items of music, theatre, dance, literary and fine arts at the festival.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Ved Prakash said youth festivals offer a range of benefits, from personal growth and cultural enrichment to skill development and community building. He said that these festivals provide a platform for students to showcase their talent and creativity in various fields such as music, dance, drama and literature. “It fosters a spirit of healthy competition and encourages students to excel in their chosen area of interest, promoting personal growth and self-confidence. Organising and participating in youth festivals also involves teamwork, leadership and organisational skills,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Amandeep Singh, youth welfare in-charge, welcomed the student-artists and teachers along with guests and audience. Today, competitions in bhangra, folk orchestra, western vocal solo and western group song were organised in Dashmesh Auditorium.

On the stage of Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium, classical instrumental (percussion), classical vocal, group shabad bhajan and group song and on the stage of Architecture Department, competitions in painting on-the-spot, cartooning, collage and poster-making, clay modelling, on-the-spot photography and installation were organised.

