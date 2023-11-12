3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

Ahead of Diwali festival, the police have been on toes for security in the various parts of the city. Over 3,000 cops have been deputed at vital locations including famous religious shrines and crowded bazaars for safety and security.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that the police were taking all the measures to thwart any untoward incident. The police officials were directed to remain in the field to maintain law and order.

“Being holy city, the festival of Amritsar is world famous and city markets and roads witness unusual rush,” said DCP, while adding that the police were committed to provide safe and secure environment to the people so that they could celebrate the festival with fervour.

Entry and exit points of the city have been sealed and nakas are being laid in different areas, he said. Every suspicious vehicle entering the city is being checked.

