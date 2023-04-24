Rs 3.19 crore to be spent on dog sterilisation in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The Punjab Government has announced to spend Rs 3.19 crore on the sterilisation of dogs in the Municipal Corporation, Amritsar. The announcement was made by Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar here today.

“As part of the initiative, 20,000 dogs will be sterilised in Amritsar, which will cost approximately Rs 3.19 crore. The move is part of the Punjab Government’s commitment to animal welfare and public safety,” said Nijjar.

Nijjar emphasised that the objective of the sterilisation project was to make the lives of Punjab residents more secure. He said the initiative was in line with the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann to create a safer and more prosperous Punjab.

“The Punjab Government’s decision to invest in the sterilization of dogs in Amritsar is a commendable move towards controlling the stray dog population and ensuring the safety of its citizens,” he said.