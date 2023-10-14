3.22-kg heroin, drone seized

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, October 13

In a joint operation with Punjab Police, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday recovered 3.22 kg of heroin and a drone in the fields of farmer Sukhdev Singh of Daliri village.

Preetidner Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwid, said that the drone activity was noticed by the BSF near BOP Baba Peer 71 BN BSF on last night. DSP said that Khalra police have registered a case under Section 10, 11, 12 of the Aircraft Act,1934.

It is coincidence that the Punjab Governor Banawari Lal Purohit was addressing the residents on Thursday against the frequent smuggling of drugs from across the border and to aware residents of the threat.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran