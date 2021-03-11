Rs 3.5 lakh stolen in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, May 22
Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3.50 lakh were stolen from the house of a resident of Chamba Kalan Havelian village. The victim, Avtar Singh, in his complaint to the police, said the accused trespassed his house on the intervening night of May 20-21 and stole gold and silver ornaments and Rs 40,000. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...