Rs 3.5 lakh stolen in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 22

Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3.50 lakh were stolen from the house of a resident of Chamba Kalan Havelian village. The victim, Avtar Singh, in his complaint to the police, said the accused trespassed his house on the intervening night of May 20-21 and stole gold and silver ornaments and Rs 40,000. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.