3 addicts' death in Patti: 14 peddlers booked

Tarn Taran, September 19
Patti Sadar police have booked 14 drug peddlers, all residents of different villages in the district, in connection with the death of three addicts who died of overdose. All three victims were involved in different cases of drug trade and cases had been registered against them. The police said action had been taken keeping in view three videos which went viral on social media in the past regarding the death of Salwinder Singh Bheja of Chuslewar, Gurjant Singh of Thakarpura and Nishan Singh of Sarhali.
Those booked had been identified as Sukhwant Singh, Sitara Singh, Mahanbir Singh, Randhir Singh, Lovejit Singh Lov, Sharanjit Singh, Harjit Singh, Gurbhej Singh Bheja, Kuldeep Singh Keepa, Kuldeep Singh Kaka, Harwinder Singh Gindu, Gurdev Singh and Harchand Singh.
DSP Satnam Singh said three cases under Section 304 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. The DSP said Salwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh and Nishan Singh were supplied drugs by these accused with one or the other way. The DSP said two of the accused had been arrested, but he denied to disclose their identity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...