3 addicts' death in Patti: 14 peddlers booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 19

Patti Sadar police have booked 14 drug peddlers, all residents of different villages in the district, in connection with the death of three addicts who died of overdose. All three victims were involved in different cases of drug trade and cases had been registered against them. The police said action had been taken keeping in view three videos which went viral on social media in the past regarding the death of Salwinder Singh Bheja of Chuslewar, Gurjant Singh of Thakarpura and Nishan Singh of Sarhali.

Those booked had been identified as Sukhwant Singh, Sitara Singh, Mahanbir Singh, Randhir Singh, Lovejit Singh Lov, Sharanjit Singh, Harjit Singh, Gurbhej Singh Bheja, Kuldeep Singh Keepa, Kuldeep Singh Kaka, Harwinder Singh Gindu, Gurdev Singh and Harchand Singh.

DSP Satnam Singh said three cases under Section 304 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. The DSP said Salwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh and Nishan Singh were supplied drugs by these accused with one or the other way. The DSP said two of the accused had been arrested, but he denied to disclose their identity.

