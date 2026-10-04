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Home / Amritsar / 3 armed men shoot at assistant sub-inspector in Ajnala

3 armed men shoot at assistant sub-inspector in Ajnala

ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is posted in the GRP and was returning home from work, has a narrow escape as a bullet grazes his arm

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar , Updated At : 11:25 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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SSP (rural) Kanwalpreet Chahal said they are probing all possible angles. Photo for representation
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Three armed men shot at a police officer in Ajnala here on Sunday evening.

ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is with the Government Railway Police and was returning to Ajnala from work, had a narrow escape as a bullet grazed his arm.

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The ASI was riding a bike and was in civil dress. He said when he reached near the village the men shot at him. He somehow reached home and was taken to Ajnala civil hospital.

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SSP (rural) Kanwalpreet Chahal said they are probing all possible angles.

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