3 armed men shoot at assistant sub-inspector in Ajnala
ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is posted in the GRP and was returning home from work, has a narrow escape as a bullet grazes his arm
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Three armed men shot at a police officer in Ajnala here on Sunday evening.
ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is with the Government Railway Police and was returning to Ajnala from work, had a narrow escape as a bullet grazed his arm.
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The ASI was riding a bike and was in civil dress. He said when he reached near the village the men shot at him. He somehow reached home and was taken to Ajnala civil hospital.
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SSP (rural) Kanwalpreet Chahal said they are probing all possible angles.
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