3 armed men shoot at assistant sub-inspector in Ajnala

Three armed men shot at a police officer in Ajnala here on Sunday evening.

ASI Sukhchain Singh, who is with the Government Railway Police and was returning to Ajnala from work, had a narrow escape as a bullet grazed his arm.

Advertisement

The ASI was riding a bike and was in civil dress. He said when he reached near the village the men shot at him. He somehow reached home and was taken to Ajnala civil hospital.

Advertisement

SSP (rural) Kanwalpreet Chahal said they are probing all possible angles.