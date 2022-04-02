3 armed youths rob woman of Rs 50K

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

Three unidentified armed robbers robbed a woman resident of Bagga Khurd village falling under Rajasansi police station of cash.

The victim, identified as Kulwant Kaur, was returning to her village after withdrawing Rs 50,000 from her bank account from Rajasansi when car-borne robbers intercepted her and took the money. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, cops have no clue about the perpetrators.

Kulwant Kaur told to police that her son Jaspinder Singh had transferred Rs 80,000 in her Punjab National Bank account in Rajasansi branch. She said yesterday she went to the bank and withdrew Rs 50,000. She kept the cash in a plastic polythene bag and returned to village on a bus. She said at noon she alighted from bus at village turn and started walking toward on foot.

She said when she was going, an Alto car crossed her and stopped in the middle of road. The driver then reversed the car and came close to her. She side there were three youth in the car who had covered their faces. She said one of them came out and snatched her bag on sharp weapon point.

Though she raised an alarm by shouting but the accused fled away in the car.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, an employee of a brick kiln, lodged a complaint with Majitha police stating that several armed persons looted mobile phones, Rs 23,000 cash and other electronics from office after detaining him. Though, the incident occurred in the wee hours of March 13, a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday. —