3 arrested in Amritsar scrap dealer murder case

Amritsar, February 11
The Chheharta police have arrested three drug addicts in connection with the murder of a junk dealer, Jagir Singh (75), who was killed three days ago. The accused had buried the victim at a vacant place in their locality. The incident came to light when the family approached the police for his being missing. The police had initially registered a kidnapping case and launched probe to find him.
Following initial probe, the police arrested Arjan Singh of Arjan Bhatha area. Sukhbir Singh, Station House Officer, Chheharta police station, said the accused had killed him for snatching Rs 2,000 from him and later, consumed drugs with the same amount.
Tejinder Singh, son of the victim, told the police that his father Jagir Singh worked as a scrap dealer. On Tuesday, he went to work on his rickshaw cart but did not return home. During Arjan’s interrogation, cops nabbed two accomplices, including Raju and Jagtar Singh. The third accomplice Balli was still absconding. —
