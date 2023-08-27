3 arrested with 419-gm heroin

Amritsar, August 26
The Gharinda police have arrested Jagpreet Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Kalan village, with 400 gm of heroin. He was nabbed at a naka in Attari, a border town. He was travelling on a bike when the police team intercepted him at the naka. On search, drug was recovered from him.
The suspect was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to establish his backward and forward links.
In the second incident, the Tarsikka police have arrested Pargat Singh and his wife, residents of Dehriwal village, and recovered 19 gm of heroin from their possession.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit
Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...
'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites
Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’
Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports
Move seen as attempt to check rising prices
Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra
MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe