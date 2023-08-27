3 arrested with 419-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 26

The Gharinda police have arrested Jagpreet Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Kalan village, with 400 gm of heroin. He was nabbed at a naka in Attari, a border town. He was travelling on a bike when the police team intercepted him at the naka. On search, drug was recovered from him.

The suspect was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to establish his backward and forward links.

In the second incident, the Tarsikka police have arrested Pargat Singh and his wife, residents of Dehriwal village, and recovered 19 gm of heroin from their possession.