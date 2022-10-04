3 arrested with 90-gm heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police have arrested two persons, identified as Yusuf Masih and Damandeep Singh of Chogwan, for allegedly possessing 70-gm heroin. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain the source of contraband. The police also nabbed Baljinder Singh of New Sultanwind Road and seized 20-gm heroin from him. TNS

Police recover stolen vehicles

Amritsar: The police recovered seven bikes and two scooters stolen from different parts of the city and arrested a vehicle lifter on the disclosure of Lovedeep Singh of Patti. He was arrested by the police three days ago. Earlier, the police had recovered five motorcycles and a scooter from the possession of Lovedeep. He was currently in police custody. The police have also arrested his accomplice, identified as Varyam Singh of Machhike village in Patti. A total of 12 bikes and three scooters were confiscated from them. Meanwhile, the police also arrested two vehicle lifters identified as Pankaj of Patti and Baljit Singh of Faridkot. Two motorcycles and a scooter were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation. TNS

Rs 22K looted from petrol station

Amritsar: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons looted a petrol pump at Lashkari Nangal village on Sunday. Sunil Singh of Kangra, manager of the filling station, said the duo procured fuel worth Rs 200 and one of them went into the office for taking a receipt. He said the accused took out a pistol and snatched Rs 22,000 from him and the salesman. They had covered their faces while there was no number plate on the bike. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. TNS

Two held with 265-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: The police arrested two motorcycle-borne persons with 265-gm heroin on Monday. The police said the accused had been identified as Satwinder Singh Sajan and Amit Sharma, both of Patti town. The accused have been booked under Sections 21-C, 19, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Rs 10-Lakh Foreign currency seized

Amritsar: A London-bound passenger was nabbed with unaccounted Indian and foreign currencies at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Monday. It is learnt that a team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deputed at the airport detected the excess currency during the scanning of a handbag of the passenger on October 2. Later, it was handed over to the Amritsar Customs Department. During further examination, foreign currency worth Rs 10,14,560 and Indian currency worth Rs 1,50,000 was found and seized.

Dasehra events at 7 places only

Amritsar: In view of security reasons, the local police have allowed only seven Dasehra Committees for celebrations that include burning of effigies at seven different places in the city. The Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh on Monday stated that the celebrations would be held at Sri Durgiana Mandir, Mata Bhadarkali temple ground, Old Naraingarh bypass, Chheharta, Tibba ground in Ram Nagar Colony, Lakshmi Vihar Dasehra ground, DR Enclave and Telehphone exchange Katra Sher Singh. Singh appealed to the people to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order during this festival season, urging them to inform the police of any abandoned suspicious thing by dialing 112 or 9781130666 in to prevent any unfortunate incident. The Deputy Commissioners of Police, Parminder Singh Bhandal and Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar are supervising the security arrangements at these places along with ADCP and ACP rank officials deputed at the sites. TNS

Bike thieves open fire, one injured

Amritsar: A man sustained bullet injury when he tried to intervene and arrest motorcycle thieves who were escaping from Ballarwal village after stealing a bike on Saturday late evening. He has been identified as Sucha Singh of Ballarwal village. He told the police that he was sleeping when he heard someone shouting outside his house. He said when he came out, he saw three unidentified persons on two bikes who were being chased by several persons. They shouted that the trio had snatched a bike and asked to catch them. He said before he could understand anything, one of the accused took out a pistol and started firing indiscriminately. He said one of the bullets hit him in the ribs area. He said he cried for help and his son and other family members came out while the accused managed to escape the spot taking the advantage of darkness. He was rushed to a hospital while the police registered a case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this regard. TNS

Man held for killing father

Tarn Taran: The Jhabal police arrested a person for killing his father on Monday. SHO Prabhjit Singh said the accused had killed his father on September 28 over a property dispute. The accused, Dilbag Singh of Kot Dharam Chand Kalan, shot dead his father Raghbir Singh (75). His wife Paramjit Kaur, who too had been booked in the case, is still at large. Dilbag Singh and his wife had been booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act. The SHO said the accused would be produced in a court on Tuesday. OC