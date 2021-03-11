BRIEFLY

3 arrested with illicit liquor

3 arrested with illicit liquor

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: In a joint raid by the police and the Excise Department in Jhabal area villages, 1,050 litres of alcohol and 870 litres of lahan was seized on Wednesday. SHO Prabhjit Singh said three persons were arrested and three others were absconding. The SHO said in Jagatpur village, Major Singh was arrested with 550-l alcohol and his son Sajanpreet Singh fled. Ravel Singh of the same village was arrested with 500-l alcohol and his son Jaspal Singh is at large. The police said Lovpreet Singh of Aima Kalan was held with 360-l lahan, while 570-l lahan was seized from the house of Balwinder Singh of Lalu Ghuman. He fled from the spot. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered. oc

Seven arrested with arms

Tarn Taran: The district police have arrested seven persons with arms and ammunition in connection with criminal incidents that occurred during the past one week. Three of their associates are at large. SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday said the accused had committed crimes in Patti, Bhullar village and Valtoha area. He said those arrested have been identified as Bobby, Rajan, Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Charanjit Singh of Jhugiana Kalu, Akashdeep Singh Akash of Sursing, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura and Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh. The SSP said six pistols and 34 cartridges were seized from them. Cases have been registered. oc

Surprise check at tehsil office

Tarn Taran: Local MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal conducted a surprise checking at the office of local Tehsildar and revenue patwaris. SDM Rajnish Arora, along with other officials, was also present there. At the spot, some people raised their voice against a patwari for allegedly taking bribe from them and one employee of the Tehsil was found to be absent from his duties. SDM Ranjish Arora had been ordered to conduct a probe into the complaint against the patwari and the absent employee. The MLA redressed the grievances of people on the occasion. He said certain complaints regarding the functioning of the Tehsil office had come to his notice. He inquired the record regarding registry work since January. oc

Two held with 290-gm heroin

Amritsar: The city police nabbed two persons with 290-gram heroin here on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Kot Gobindpura, Kapurthala district and Harwinder Singh, alias Raju, of Ahmedpur village in Kapurthala district. A team led by ASI Harjinder Singh was conducting checking at Putlighar Chowk by putting a special naka. Lovepreet Singh and Harvinder Singh were apprehended and 290-gram heroin was recovered from them. The police are investigating the forward and backward links of the accused persons. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.

