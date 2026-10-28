3 arrested with imported pistols, magazines in Amritsar

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Amritsar police has arrested three persons and seized 10 foreign-made .30-bore pistols, along with magazines, in a crackdown on a cross-border arms smuggling network.

The accused have been identified as Daljit Singh and Gurjant Singh, both residents of Singhoke village, and Arshdeep Singh of Nisoke village in Amritsar district.

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The police also impounded the motorcycle used to transport the weapons.

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Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler and used encrypted communication platforms to evade the police. The weapons were allegedly meant to be supplied to criminal elements through an organised network.

According to the DGP, the CI team received specific intelligence that the accused had collected a consignment of weapons dropped by a drone in the Ramdas sector. They were travelling towards the Verka bypass on a black motorcycle to deliver the weapons to another party.

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Acting on the input, the police intercepted the trio near the Fatehgarh Shukarchak underbridge on the Verka bypass and recovered 10 pistols along with magazines.