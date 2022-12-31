3 booked for abducting teen

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police have booked three persons in connection with the recent abduction of a teenage girl from Jamarai village. The police have identified the suspects as Lav, Sandeep of Jauhal Dhai Wala and Akash of Jamarai. The father of the missing girl, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the suspect had abducted his daughter on December 23. He alleged that Lav lured her daughter into running away with him on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC. TNS
One held with 280-gm heroin
Tarn Taran: The Sadar police on Thursday arrested a man — Baljit Singh Bhola of Dasuwal — near Bakipur village, and seized 280 gm of heroin from his possession. The consignment seized by the police is worth Rs 1.4 crore in the international market.
