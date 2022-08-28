3 booked for cheating, forgery in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 27
Majitha Road police have booked a person, his wife and mother for getting SIM cards of different telecom companies issued to themselves on the basis of fake identity proofs.
Those booked were identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal of Navi Abadi Faizpura, his wife Rubbal and mother Simranjit Kaur. A case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 212 and 216 of the IPC was registered against them.
The police said they got a tip-off that Sabharwal was a habitual offender, who had a number of criminal cases registered against him. The police said for the last three years, he along with his wife was evading arrest and hiding at different locations. They were using different mobile phone SIMs. The police said his wife and mother were helping him in getting these SIMs on fake ID proofs and documents.
Recently, the police got information that the couple was residing in Urban Vihar in Ludhiana and their mother knew about this. The police said further investigations were in progress and efforts were on to nab them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...