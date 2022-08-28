3 booked for cheating, forgery in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 27

Majitha Road police have booked a person, his wife and mother for getting SIM cards of different telecom companies issued to themselves on the basis of fake identity proofs.

Those booked were identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal of Navi Abadi Faizpura, his wife Rubbal and mother Simranjit Kaur. A case under Sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 212 and 216 of the IPC was registered against them.

The police said they got a tip-off that Sabharwal was a habitual offender, who had a number of criminal cases registered against him. The police said for the last three years, he along with his wife was evading arrest and hiding at different locations. They were using different mobile phone SIMs. The police said his wife and mother were helping him in getting these SIMs on fake ID proofs and documents.

Recently, the police got information that the couple was residing in Urban Vihar in Ludhiana and their mother knew about this. The police said further investigations were in progress and efforts were on to nab them.