3 booked for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

The Beas police have booked three persons in separate cases on the charge of illegal mining in Kot Mehtab and Wazir bhullar villages here.

Those booked include Gurdev Singh of Kot Mehtab village and remaining two persons were yet to be identified.

The cases were registered following complaints by a Mining Officer, who said during a visit to Kot Mehtab and Wazir Bhullar villages, they found that illegal mining was being carried out near Beas river belt. The police have registered a case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act and investigation is on in the case.