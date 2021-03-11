3 booked for murder bid in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

Majitha police have booked three persons for murder bid after they attacked Sukhwinder Singh of Sahnewali village, falling under Kathunangal police station here.

Those booked have been identified as Satnam Singh, his father Daljit Singh

and his brother Sakattar Singh, all residents of Mardi Kalan village.

Sukhwinder, a farmer, said he has constructed his house in the fields with his brother Avtar Singh and Harjinder Singh, while accused Daljit Singh also constructed his house nearby. He said he and his son Karandeep Singh, brother Avtar Singh and nephew Kuldeep Singh were going to deliver milk at Amul Dairy, when the accused who were armed with sharp-edged weapons and firearms, intercepted them.

He said they attacked them saying that they will teach them a lesson for registering a case against them. He said Sakattar Singh shot at them and they had a narrow escape. Sukhwinder said a bullet got stuck in the chamber of the pistol and he countered him in self-defence. He said they raised an alarm, following which the accused fled with their weapons.

He said four years ago, they had registered an FIR against them for assaulting his father and brother.

The police said now a case under Sections 307, 506, 34 of the IPC and Sections 25-27-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the three accused and raids were on to nab them.