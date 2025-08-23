DT
3 booked for threatening woman lawyer

3 booked for threatening woman lawyer

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:36 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
The local Sadar police have registered a case against three members of a family, who threatened a working woman lawyer of the local district courts. Though the incident is two weeks old, the case was registered only yesterday (on Thursday).

Taking a serious note of the incident, the local District Bar Association (DBA) has demanded stern action against the accused.

The statement of the victim lawyer was recorded by Sub-Inspector Rani Kaur. The police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, his sons Lovedeep Singh and Gursahib Singh, residents of Chabal Khurd.

The accused were the clients of the lawyer and the order of the court was not up to their satisfaction. The accused in a fit of anger called the lawyer from a foreign mobile number, used filthy language, and threatened to kill and throw her body into the canal. A case under Sections 75, 78, 308 (2), 308 (4) and 351 (2) of the BNS has been registered against the accused.

Parminder Singh Dhillon and Ravinder Singh Khehra, secretary of the District Bar Association, have demanded the early arrest of the accused. The police were conducting raids at the possible hide-outs of the accused.

