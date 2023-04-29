3 booked for vain robbery bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 28

In an incident that took place on Jhabal Road here yesterday, three unidentified person fired at a local trader in an attempted robbery. However, the robbers had to flee after their plan was foiled. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter to identify the suspects involved.

Manit Tiwari, co-owner of Sarawati Trading Company, filed a complaint with the police that three unknown persons on a scooter arrived at his shop around 8.30am yesterday to loot the shop and when Manit’s brother, Naitik Tiwari, tried to prevent them, they entered into a scuffle.

During the altercation, the attackers pulled out a pistol and fired three shots. The victims managed to avoid getting hit by the bullets and pelted the robbers with bricks and stones.

The police have registered a case against the unknown assailants under Sections 323, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Gate Hakima police station. The CCTV footages of the area were being examined to gather leads, said the police.