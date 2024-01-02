3 booked in missing man’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The Majitha police have booked three persons for allegedly murdering a man who had gone missing a few days ago. The body of the deceased, identified as Jagtar Masih, was found in the village pond four days ago.

Among those booked included Gora, his brother Gurwinder Singh and Pritpal Singh, all residents of Maddipur village. The police were yet to make any arrest in the case. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC was registered against them.

Sajan Masih of Mehendipur village and his father Jagtar Masih had gone to attend a shagun function in the village on December 11. Since then he went missing while returning home. Though they tried to find him in the village and contacted his relatives to know about his whereabouts, but in vain.

He said the family then lodged a complaint with the police on December 25. He said two days later, people of the village found his body in the village pond. On getting information, the police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem.

Now, the victim’s family members suspect that he was killed by the trio booked in the case. The police said in their statement, the family members alleged that earlier on November 27, the accused had barged into their house and thrashed his father. They had threatened to kill him. He said on the day when his father went missing, the accused had created a ruckus in the village in an inebriated condition.

The police said further investigations were in progress and raids were on to nab the suspects.