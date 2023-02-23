3 BPEOs suspended

Amritsar, February 22
Acting on a complaint registered by District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma, the Education Department, Punjab, has issued orders for suspension of three Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) of Amritsar.
The orders were received by the DEO office on Tuesday. The three were found to be guilty in a case of corruption and manipulation of funds in the grant received for buying school uniforms for free distribution.
The suspended officials include Yashpal from Verka Block, Ravinderjit Kaur (Amritsar-IV Block), and Daljit Singh (Chogawan-1 Block). DEO Sharma, confirming the orders, said the three officials had nine education blocks under them and had not followed the procedure in the buying and distribution of school uniforms. “A notification in this regard has been issued. They were found guilty in a departmental inquiry,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: Supreme Court orders Pawan Khera's release on interim bail till February 28
SC has sought response of Assam and Uttar Pradesh government...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...