3 BPEOs suspended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

Acting on a complaint registered by District Education Officer (Elementary) Rajesh Sharma, the Education Department, Punjab, has issued orders for suspension of three Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs) of Amritsar.

The orders were received by the DEO office on Tuesday. The three were found to be guilty in a case of corruption and manipulation of funds in the grant received for buying school uniforms for free distribution.

The suspended officials include Yashpal from Verka Block, Ravinderjit Kaur (Amritsar-IV Block), and Daljit Singh (Chogawan-1 Block). DEO Sharma, confirming the orders, said the three officials had nine education blocks under them and had not followed the procedure in the buying and distribution of school uniforms. “A notification in this regard has been issued. They were found guilty in a departmental inquiry,” he said.