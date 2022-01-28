3 candidates file nomination in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, January 27

On the second day of the filing of the nomination papers, three more candidates filed their nominations, taking the tally of nominations to four in the district on Thursday.

The candidates who filed their nomination papers are Harjinder Singh of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Harmeet Singh Sandhu of SAD and his wife Kanwaljit Kaur Sandhu (also of SAD), who is her husband’s covering candidate. The candidates filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer-cum-SDM (Tarn Taran) Rajnish Arora.

Ranjit Singh Brahampura was the only candidate who filed his nomination papers on January 25, the first day of filing of the nominations from the Khadoor Sahib constituency. District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate Kulwant Singh said no one had filed his nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib, Patti and Khemkaran today. — OC