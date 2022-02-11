3 Cong councillors from Amritsar join SAD

Amritsar, February 10
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday received a major boost in the Amritsar East constituency after three sitting Congress councillors joined the party besides other leaders.
The SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who addressed a public meeting along with party candidate Bikram Singh Majithia, welcomed councillors Rajesh Madaan, Rajinder Saini and Ladoo Pehalwan into the party fold. The occasion also witnessed a host of other leaders, including former block Samiti member Balwinderpal Sharma, former councillor Rashpal Kaur Bajwa and Jagtar Singh Verka joining the SAD.
Sukhbir said Navjot Sidhu had never done anything for Amritsar. “He has ignored Amritsar East for the last five years. Earlier, he has refused to even maintain the Heritage Street as local bodies minister”.
Sukhbir said the erstwhile SAD government had put the holy city on the world map. “We assure you that all pending development works of Amritsar East will be taken up on a priority basis. We will shift the Transport Nagar out and allot land for re-establishing businesses there. We will create modern facilities at the Sabzi Mandi and completely revamp the Focal Point”.
He also announced that the entire walled city would be developed on the lines of the Heritage Street. Speaking about the unfounded allegations being put on Majithia, the SAD president said, “Majithia and his family are not only deeply religious but have a track record of social and political service to their credit. I have already gone on record to say that I will leave politics if there is a single piece of evidence against Majithia in the drug case filed against him”.
