3 Congress candidates file papers on last day in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 1

On the last day of filing of the nominations, three Congress candidates filed their nomination papers for the Assembly elections.

Congress candidates Inderbir Singh Bolaria from the Amritsar South constituency, Sunil Dutti from the Amritsar North constituency and Tarsem Singh Sialka from the rural Attari constituency, besides a few Independents, filed their papers on Tuesday.

Candidate from Amritsar North Sunil Dutti after filing their nomination papers in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

While the names of Bolaria and Dutti as Congress candidates were declared much earlier, Sialka’s name was cleared by the party two days ago.

As per the affidavits submitted with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sunil Dutti of the Congress does not have any immovable asset. His wife, however, has immovable assets worth Rs1 crore. Dutti has movable assets worth Rs1.81 crore, while his wife has assets worth Rs49.36 lakh.

Sialaka, like Dutti, does not have any immovable asset, while his wife has property worth Rs75 lakh. He has movable assets worth Rs17.04 lakh, while his wife owns assets worth Rs18.41 lakh.

Bolaria, the three-time MLA from the Amritsar South constituency, has Rs3.83 crore, while his wife owns Rs1.3 crore. For immovable assets, Bolaria has assets worth Rs2.27 crore while his wife has around Rs22 lakh worth property.

With nomination process for the Assembly elections ended on Tuesday, the EC would scrutinise the affidavits filed by the candidates on Wednesday. As per the procedure, the candidature of the candidates with any technical errors or false information will be rejected.

The candidates who have filed their nominations but wish to withdraw their names from the contest will be able to do so till February 4 evening after which names of the final candidates will be published.

EC to scrutinise affidavits today