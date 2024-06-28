Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

While the police have launched a hunt to arrest the suspects behind the sensational loot of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore after taking an elderly couple hostage in Tokiryan Wali Gali in posh Court Road area here on Wednesday, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh met the family members and expressed his concern over the pitiable law and order situation in the city.

Today nobody is safe even in their houses and the law and order situation in the city is dismal, he said while talking to mediapersons. He said the incident was a direct challenge to the prevalent system.

“In the past two years, several police commissioners have been changed. Nothing will happen by only publicity, there is a need to work at the ground level. Mafia has returned not only in the city, but in the state also,” he pointed out.

He said he had talked to higher-ups in the police department, including the DGP, and the accused would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the police claimed to have vital clues about the perpetrators.

“A hunt has been launched against the suspects and we are hopeful of a positive outcome soon,” said Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, while refusing to detail further.

Sources in the police, however, confirmed that with the help of the footage of CCTVs set up in the area and in the house of victim Jiya Lal, a fruit merchant, the police have succeeded in getting some clues about those who had entered the house and robbed the couple after taking them hostage.

The masked miscreants allegedly decamped with cash to the tune of Rs 1 crore, besides around 3-kg gold from the house, besides taking away a licensed revolver and a scooter from the house.

They miscreant had also attacked the victim with the pistol butt leaving him injured.

Victim Jiya Lal said the armed looters entered the house by jumping over the wall. As they opened the doors in the morning for a morning walk, the accused entered the house and held them hostage. After the incident, the accused had fled the spot in a car.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.