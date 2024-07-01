Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 30

Days after the sensational case of looting of cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore after taking an elderly fruit trader and his wife hostage, the city police have arrested three persons from Maharashtra, where they had been hiding after committing the crime.

Though the police officials are tightlipped over the development, sources said the raiding police parties along with the suspects would be arriving in Amritsar late on Sunday. Among those arrested includes the kingpin of the gang.

Around four masked persons had entered the house of Jiya Lal located in the Tokriyan Wali Gali located on the posh Court Road area in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per information, the police had also seized over Rs 35 lakh from their possession, besides gold jewellery. The incident had led to widespread criticism of the authorities concerned over the current law and order situation in the holy city.

AAP MLA and former IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh had condemned the incident and said it seemed there was no fear of law among criminal elements, who were striking at will.

The police sources said a woman was also involved in the incident, whose lover had masterminded the robbery. She was reportedly known to an employee of the family.

The police found the involvement of a criminal identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Majitha in the looting. Investigations led the police to Maharashtra from where they were arrested.

Jiya Lal told the police that the armed robbers entered the house by jumping over the wall. As they opened the doors in the morning for their daily morning walk, the accused barged into the house and took them hostage and threatened to shoot in case they raised an alarm. As Lal tried to oppose them, they assaulted him. They took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 3 crore, he said. After the incident the accused fled in a car and took their scooter also.

