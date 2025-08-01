3 cross-border arms smuggling modules busted, 13 weapons seized

The smuggling of sophisticated weapons by Pakistan‑based, anti‑national entities continues unabated. The Punjab Police seized 13 weapons smuggled from the neighbouring country in three separate operations within the past 24 hours.

City Police busted two cross‑border modules, recovering seven pistols from four individuals — including a juvenile — while the Counter Intelligence Wing confiscated six pistols from five persons.

Giving details, Amritsar City Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that among those arrested by the police have been identified as Sikanderjeet Singh (19) of Bhagwanpura village in Tarn Taran; Pradeep Singh alias Babbal (43) of Antarjami Colony; Jarnail Singh (34) of New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar; and a 17-year-old juvenile from Tarn Taran.

The police recovered two Glock pistols, four .30 bore Star pistols and one .32 bore pistol along with six live cartridges. Apart from recovering weapons, police teams also impounded their motorcycle being used for delivering the weapon consignment.

Bhullar said the initial probe revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers and had recently retrieved weapon consignments near the international border.

“These weapons, which have been smuggled via drone, were meant to fuel gang rivalries and disrupt peace in the region,” he said.

According to police, Sikander and the juvenile reside near the Indo-Pakistan border. They were in contact with Pakistan‑based smugglers and retrieved drone‑dropped consignments from locations provided to them.

In the second module, accused Pardeep and Jarnail were associates of the late Ravneet Singh alias Sonu Mota — who was a rival of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. These sophisticated pistols were sourced from Pakistan smugglers and handed over to them by Sonu prior to his death.

Meanwhile Counter Intelligence, Amritsar, following an Intelligence-led operation held five operatives and seized six pistols. The weapons include four Glock 9mm pistols, two .30bore pistols along with magazines and eight bullets.

Those arrested include Jagroop singh of Dhun village in Tarn Taran; Navdeep Singh and Joban Singh of Sur Singh village, Tarn Taran; Arshdeep Singh of Shaliwal; and Gurlal Singh of Rajoke village, Tarn Taran.

According to police, they were intercepted from Panjwar village bus stop, where they were waiting to deliver the weapons consignment.