3-day literary dialogue kicks off at university

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

The Government of Punjab and the Punjabi Studies School of Guru Nanak Dev University held Punjabi Samvaad (a literary dialogue) to celebrate Punjab Diwas here on Tuesday. The three-day event will host a series of literary sessions and invite Punjabi writers and scholars for academic lectures and discussions on the Punjabi language, culture and socio-economic landscape.

On the first day of Punjabi Samvaad, an academic lecture was held on “Structure of Punjabi Culture and Folklore”. Dr Joginder Singh Kairon, former professor, School of Punjabi Studies, was the main speaker on the occasion. Dr Manjinder Singh, head of the department, formally welcomed the guests. He said systematic development, promotion and dissemination of the Punjabi language was one of the main objectives of Guru Nanak Dev University and the School of Punjabi Studies.

Dr Hardeep Singh, OSD to Vice-Chancellor, expressed his emotional attachment to the Punjabi language, literature and culture. He said folklore, language and literature were interrelated phenomena.

Dr Kairon defined folklore and culture as mediums and discussed the elements of folklore and folklore study methods. He said the personality of a Punjabi man was formed from the folklore of Punjab. “Phenomena like folk-literature, folk-arts and folk-games play a fundamental role in shaping the subconscious and conscious mind of man. Therefore, the discipline of folklore should be given importance in the language-related departments of the universities,” he said.