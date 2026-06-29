3-day pulse polio campaign begins across Tarn Taran dist

The first day of the three-day Pulse Polio campaign was inaugurated in the district today by Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan.

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She said that under the campaign, it would be ensured that 143,447 children up to the age of five years across the district are administered polio drops. She added that the cold chain would be strictly maintained throughout the campaign, keeping in view the summer season.

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Dr Dhawan said that 2,450 vaccinators have been deployed for the campaign, including staff at 574 fixed booths, 1,148 door-to-door teams, 33 transit teams and 49 mobile teams.

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She said that, during this round, mobile teams have been deployed to cover around 171 brick kilns and 185 high-risk areas, as well as factories, workshops and other such locations. Officials of the district health department are actively participating in the campaign.