DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 3-day pulse polio campaign begins across Tarn Taran dist

3-day pulse polio campaign begins across Tarn Taran dist

More than 143,000 children under five to receive polio drops

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:23 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan administers polio drops to a child. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

The first day of the three-day Pulse Polio campaign was inaugurated in the district today by Acting Civil Surgeon Dr Bharti Dhawan.

Advertisement

She said that under the campaign, it would be ensured that 143,447 children up to the age of five years across the district are administered polio drops. She added that the cold chain would be strictly maintained throughout the campaign, keeping in view the summer season.

Advertisement

Dr Dhawan said that 2,450 vaccinators have been deployed for the campaign, including staff at 574 fixed booths, 1,148 door-to-door teams, 33 transit teams and 49 mobile teams.

Advertisement

She said that, during this round, mobile teams have been deployed to cover around 171 brick kilns and 185 high-risk areas, as well as factories, workshops and other such locations. Officials of the district health department are actively participating in the campaign.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts