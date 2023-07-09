3-day teachers training programme concludes

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 8

A three-day in-house teachers’ training programme, organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, concluded here on Saturday. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school, said principals of 13 schools and about 350 teachers of different schools of Tarn Taran and Kapurthala districts, being run under the management of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), participated in the programme. The training program was organised for the uplift of the teachers (up to Class VIII) to enhance their teaching skills in Hindi, Punjabi, English, science, social science, mathematics and religious education. Ranjit Bhatia said discussions were held on the NEP-2020.

Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh of the CKD said such training programmes would be organised in future also.