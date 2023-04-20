3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 19

Three days after the BJP’s SC morcha state general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot at by masked armed miscreants at his residence in the Jandiala Guru area, the police have found vital clues about the perpetrators behind the incident. Gill was currently recuperating in a private hospital.

Satinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar rural, said, “We cannot share any details of the investigations at this moment”, adding that the police had got vital clues about the miscreants who had shot at the victim. However, they were yet to the arrested.

“We will soon share the details as we have got certain clues in the case,” said the SSP.

Gill had just entered his home and was resting when one of the marked miscreants rang the doorbell. As he opened the door, the accused shot at him leaving him seriously injured. He suffered gunshot injury to his jaw. His family rushed him to hospital.

He was currently doing campaigns for the party leader for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll slated to be held on May 10. After campaigning he along with another BJP leader Kewal Kumar had returned from Jalandhar. After dropping Balwinder Gill at home, Kewal Kumar had proceeded to Amritsar on his vehicle.

The incident brought widespread condemnation from the party leaders who had pointed out that there was no law and order in Punjab as the BJP leaders were being repeatedly targeted by certain elements.

A police official wishing not to be named said that the police were looking into different aspects, including personal enmity, that could have led to the incident. He added that they had yet not denied any possibility of targeted attack at the BJP leader.