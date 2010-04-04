3 days left, MC fails to meet property tax recovery target

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

The Municipal Corporation of Amritsar collected Rs 24.20 crore as property tax till Saturday. However, it is far from the recovery target of Rs 42 crore. Only three days have left for defaulters to pay the property tax for the current fiscal.

MC staff have been making efforts to make the public to pay the tax, but only 47,000 property owners have paid the tax so far. There are more than 1.50 lakh taxable properties in the city, but a large number of property owners don’t pay heed to the appeals of the MC.

The civic body had initiated a sealing drive and sealed around 200 properties in August 2021. Even the state government had offered a rebate on payment of the tax and the MC stopped the sealing drive.

The government has exempted the property tax of less than 125 sq yard houses. The prime focus of the MC is to collect the tax from commercial properties. A large number of properties, especially wine shops, have been sealed by MC employees on Saturday.

Pardeep Rajput, Superintendent, MC, said, “We have sealed four wine shops located in Hide Market, Hussainpur, Shivala Fatak and Gol Bagh. One pet shop was sealed on Circular Road. A dental clinic and a gym owner paid the tax on the spot and avoided the action. Our sealing drive will continue to achieve the recovery targets.”

Officials of the property tax wing claimed that the Assembly election had hit their property tax collection drive. Most of the officials and staff were busy in election-related work.

In 2016-17, the MC had collected only Rs 16.89 crore against a target of Rs 22 crore. In 2017-18, the target was Rs 24 crore and the MC recovered only Rs 17.25 crore. Similarly in 2018-19, the MC recovered Rs 22.43 crore against the recovery target of Rs 30 crore.