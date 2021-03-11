3 die, 12 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 2

In a horrific road accident on National Highway No.54, three devotees were killed and 12 injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in was hit from the rear by a truck near Sarhali village here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh (32), Gurbhej Singh (28), both residents of Godara village in Faridkot district, and Jagjit Singh Kala (36) of Vandar village in Moga district.

The deceased (from L) Manpreet Singh, Gurbhej Singh and Jagjit Singh.

Manpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh were killed on the spot while Jagjit Singh died on way to Sarhali hospital.

The injured have been identified as Gurbhej Singh, Harjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Sharanpreet Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh, Kulwant Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Sandeep Singh, Prince Growar and Gurwinder Singh, all residents of Godara village in Faridkot district. Four of them were administered first aid at the local Civil Hospital and later discharged while others were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

The police reached the spot an hour late after being informed, though the accident site was just 50 metres away from the police station.

Residents of Godara village under the Bajakhana (in Faridkot district) police station, they were travelling in a tractor-trolley to Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, to pay obeisance on the occasion of martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Master Guru Arjan Dev. They had left on Wednesday and when they reached Sarhali village their tractor-trolley was hit from the rear by a truck. The tractor trolley turned turtle and was damaged badly.

There was pitch-dark on the national highway at that time. The truck driver managed to escape from the spot in the truck. The bodies had been handed over to the families after a post-mortem. A case under Sections 304-A, 337, 338 and 427, IPC, has been registered against the truck driver by Sarhali police.