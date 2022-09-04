3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 3

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has accorded his approval to the list of 74 teachers to be honoured by the Punjab Government on Teacher’s Day under three categories.

The trio who went the extra mile for students are from rural areas Mehak Kapoor

Science teacher at Govt Senior Secondary Smart School, Chabba Teaching since a decade, Mehak has not only been working to develop a scientific temperament among her students, but also in the village community, especially women. She has engaged young girls from the village to impart voluntary coaching to students of her school and other children free of cost under her Nanhi Kali project. Rajan

Hindi teacher at Government Middle School, Loharka Kalan Rajan has been working since two decades to not just develop Hindi as a primary subject, but also as a subject that provides career possibilities. “When I started teaching Hindi, I found that not just students, but many teachers lacked skill to speak and write grammatically correct Hindi. So, I came up with interactive teaching methods to make Hindi popular,” he shares. Sanjay Kumar

Art and craft teacher at Govt Senior Secondary School, Jhita Kalan Sanjay Kumar, who is an art and craft teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jhita Kalan, is the third recipient of the state award from the district. Kumar has been designing innovative and interactive alternate learning methods for students, enabling improved learning among them.

Three teachers from Amritsar will be among the 74 teachers and officials of the Education Department, Punjab, who will be conferred state award on September 5. The youngest of the lot, Mehak Kapoor, is a science mistress at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Chabba.

Teaching since a decade, Mehak has not only been working to develop a scientific temperament among her students, but also in the village community, especially women. She has engaged young girls from the village to impart voluntary coaching to students of her school and other children free of cost under her Nanhi Kali project.

“These students usually are from Class VI to Class XII and come from very poor families. So, they cannot afford extra classes privately. We have collaborated with the Nandi Foundation in Hyderabad for this project and it also provides a livelihood to young educated girls from villages who are paid a stipend to teach these kids,” informed Mehak. She has also been coaching students for National Means Merit Scholarship that awards Rs 48,000 to support the education of selected students. “It’s a life-changing amount for these children, who come from families which can barely manage two square meals a day,” shares Mehak.

Another teacher, who is big on rewards and not awards, is Rajan, a Hindi teacher from Government Middle School, Loharka Kalan. Rajan has been working since two decades to not just develop Hindi as a primary subject in schools in the district, but also as a subject that provides career possibilities for his students.

“When I started teaching Hindi, I found that not just students, but a lot of teachers lacked the skills to speak and write grammatically correct Hindi. They did not see Hindi as an important subject. So, I came up with interactive teaching methods to make Hindi popular among students. Today, I make my students aware of Hindi’s scope in giving them potential career prospects,” he shares. He is also the district mentor in Hindi and a member of the state team engaged in developing the syllabus for the subject.

Sanjay Kumar, an art and crafts teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Jhita Kalan, is the third recipient of the state award from the district.

He has been designing innovative and interactive alternate learning methods for students, enabling improved learning among them.

Extending the words of congratulations to the selected teachers, Bains expressed hope that these teachers would become the torch-bearer for other counterparts as well as inspire their students.