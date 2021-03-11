3 'drug peddlers' arrested with pistol, sedative tablets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar rural police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered sedative pills, a country-made pistol with four live bullets, a scooter and a bike from their possession.

They were identified as Ravinder Pal Singh of Bal Puriya village in Batala, Manpreet Singh and Rajbir Singh of Goshal Zimidara village in Majitha subdivision here.

Sub-Inspector Tarlok Singh said the police got a specific input that three persons were involved in drug peddling and that they were selling the contraband in the area. An informer told the police that they were armed with a pistol. Following this, the police team set up a checkpoint near Galowali village. He said when the police team signalled a bike and a scooter to stop, they turned towards Galowali Colonia village, but the vehicles skidded in the process. They were overpowered by the police teams and during a search the police found a pistol from Ravinder Pal Singh who was on scooter and 441 intoxicating tablets from Manpreet and Rajbir Singh.

The police registered a case under Sections 21, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.