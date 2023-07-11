3 held for duping 35 youths on pretext of providing police jobs

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, July 10

The Mukerian police have arrested three members of a gang who cheated 30-35 youths on the pretext of appointment in the Punjab Police. Giving information during the press conference, Mukerian DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk and station in-charge Joginder Singh said that the gang cheated about Rs 2.58 crore from 30-35 youths of Mukerian area on the pretext of recruiting them as constables in Punjab Police. The police arrested the three accused, including the gang leader.

The DSP told the reporters that the leader of the gang, Balwinder Singh, a resident of Dera Saida Sultanpur Lodhi, used to introduce himself as Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police and Rohit Kumar, alias Balwant Singh Gill, a resident of Sahaipur, under police station No. 7 Jalandhar as the DSP of Vigilance. Apart from this, other gang members Harjit Singh, a resident of Sahaipur, under police station Bulowal in Hoshiarpur and Balveer Singh, alias Shiva, a resident of Deva Colony, Mukerian, who used to introduce themselves police employees. These people dressed the duped youths in police uniform and gave them fake ID cards and appointment letters of constable rank in Punjab Police. They used to train them in Dussehra Ground, Jalandhar and Amritsar and, made them stay by taking rooms on rent. Also, after opening their bank accounts, they used to deposit Rs 8000-10,000 salary for two to three months in their account. The police have registered a case against all the accused under various sections and arrested Balwinder, Rohit and Harjit and started further action.