3 held for embezzling Rs 8.09-lakh govt grants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested three persons, including a retired junior engineer and former panchayat secretary of Dhirekot village, for allegedly bungling Rs 8.09 lakh of grants issued by the government for carrying out development works in the village from 2013 to 2016.

Those arrested were identified as former sarpanch of Dhirekot village Jasbir Singh, former village development officer-cum-panchayat secretary of Dhirekot gram panchayat Karanjit Singh and Harbhajan Singh, junior engineer (now retired).

They will be produced in the court tomorrow to seek their police remand.

They were booked and arrested following a probe conducted by the vigilance department. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Varinder Singh, SSP Vigilance, said during 2013-2016, the Dhirekot gram panchayat got grants from government for different development works.

He said according to the records obtained from the department concerned, the Dhirekot gram panchayat earned Rs 56.68 lakh during the tenure from different sources, including from shamlat land, interest and previous balance. He said as per record expenditure worth over Rs 38 lakh were there. However, the gram panchayat carried out development works worth Rs 29.95 lakh which was found in the records while the accused failed to produce the record of development works to the tune of Rs 8.09 lakh. Later, the amount was found to be misappropriated, the vigilance authorities claimed.

He said the three accused were booked under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 13 (1) (A) registered with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.