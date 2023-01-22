3 held for immoral trafficking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The Division D police have arrested three persons on the charge of immoral trafficking. They were identified as Simranjjit Singh Bhatia of Chowk Baba Sahib, his relative Satnam Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar and Rohit of Mohkampura area.

They were allegedly running a flesh trade racket in a guest house located in Lakkar Mandi area. The police have registered a case under Sections 374 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Division B police station here.

Shivdarshan Singh, SHO, said they got a tip-off that the accused used to rent out rooms of their guest house for prostitution. The accused carried pictures of girls on their mobile phones who were allegedly supplied to customers. He said following this, a raid was conducted at the guest house. Besides Simranjit and his relative Satnam Singh, the police also arrested their ‘agent’ Rohit who used to bring customers to the guest house.