Amritsar: 3 held for kidnapping woman, son

Amritsar, April 27
The city police have arrested three persons for kidnaping a mother-son duo here on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Jagpreet Singh, alias Kaka, Manpreet Singh and Manider Singh, alias Manga, of Hair village.
In her complaint, victim Radha Rani said she borrowed Rs 10,000 from Jagpreet Singh Kaka and returned Rs 3,000 two months back.
The accused asked her to return the money. On April 23, the accused called her to his office of cable network. When she reached there with her son, the accused started thrashing her son Sajan.
They then took him in a car and fled away. Later, Manpreet Singh also took her at a house in Malian village and locked them in a room.
Acting on the complaint, the police have arrested the accused and further probe is on.
