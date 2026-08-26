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Home / Amritsar / 3 held with 10 kg heroin, pistol in Amritsar

3 held with 10 kg heroin, pistol in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:29 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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DIG (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill addresses the media in Amritsar.
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In another major breakthrough against the cross-border drug trade, the Amritsar Rural Police arrested three persons and seized 10 kg of heroin, a .30-bore pistol and a motorcycle from the Ram Tirth area.

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DIG (Border Range) Harmanbir Singh Gill said the seizure was made on Monday following specific intelligence input, leading to the arrest of Sajan Arora, 26, of Bhilowal Pakka; Vijaypal Singh, 23, of Sarai Amanat Khan in Tarn Taran; and Jashanpreet Singh, 24, of Gandiwind village.

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He said preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and part of an illegal drug supply network operating across the border.

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A case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Lopoke police station. Investigators are now questioning the accused to identify their Pakistan-based handlers, the source of the consignment and the intended recipients of the heroin.

One of the arrested accused, Vijaypal Singh, has a significant previous record under the NDPS Act. He was earlier booked in two cases, including a 2025 case registered at the Lopoke police station. The police had recovered 1 kg of heroin from his possession.

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The latest seizure highlights the continued use of the Amritsar-Tarn Taran border belt as a route for movement of narcotics allegedly pushed into Punjab through Pakistan-linked networks.

The police are also examining the communication and financial links of the accused to establish the wider network behind

the consignment. The motorcycle used by the accused and the recovered weapon have also been taken into possession as part of the investigation.

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