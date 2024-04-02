3 held with 300g heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 1

The Sarhali police have arrested three drug peddlers, and recovered 300 grams heroin, two country-made pistols and seven cartridges from them.

ASI Dilbag Singh, who was heading a police party, said the peddlers were identified Karamjit Singh Dhammi, Jashanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh Deep.

The police officer said the three accused were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

#Tarn Taran