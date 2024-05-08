3 held with 40 stolen cellphones

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

The Sultanwind police have busted a gang of burglars, who used to rob people by entering their houses at night. The police have arrested three members of the gang and recovered 40 stolen mobile phones and gold ornaments from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu (20), a resident of Pandori village, Akashdeep Singh (23), alias Kashi, a resident of Sunder Nagar, Kapurthala, and at present residing at Varpal village, and Simran Singh, alias Simu (30), a resident of Sultanwind village.

The police claimed that those arrested used to commit thefts in the “Kala Kacha Gang” style. The accused used to enter houses between 2.30 am and 3 am when people were asleep in their homes. They managed to enter their houses from the roof and carry out thefts.

The police claimed that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they have around 700 mobile phones stolen from various people. The police recovered 40 mobile phones of different companies and three pairs of gold earrings.

SI Jaspal Singh, SHO, Sultanwind police station, said a police team led by ASI Ashwani Kumar nabbed the burglars and recovered 40 mobile phones and seven grams of gold. The police team was investigating a case registered on March 19 at the Sultanwaind Police station in which complainant Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhai Manjh Singh Road, Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar, stated that on the intervening night of March 17 and 18, some unidentified person stole a mobile phone from his house.

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused — Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, Simran Singh, alias Simu, Akashdeep Singh, alias Kashi, and his fiancée and another of their accomplices Gopi — used to burgle houses. Police officials claimed that these accused together target a house and around 2.30-3 am when people are asleep in their houses, they enter their house and steal valuables. The accused, Akashdeep Singh, alias Kashi, keep an eye around house while his accomplices enter inside.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they have been carrying out burglaries for the last two years and have stolen about 700 mobile phones and other items, besides cash and jewellery.

Akashdeep Singh, alias Kashi, is already facing a case of theft at Kapurthala. Simran and Simu are facing four cases of theft and one of NDPS Act at the various police stations of the city.

