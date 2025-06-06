DT
Home / Amritsar / 3 held with weapons, fake currency in Amritsar

3 held with weapons, fake currency in Amritsar

Three pistols and Rs 2 lakh counterfeit currency recovered from possession of the accused
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
The accused in custody of the Amritsar (Rural) police on Thursday.
The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested three persons in two separate cases and recovered three pistols and Rs 2 lakh counterfeit currency from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Ajay Singh, alias Karan, of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran, and Ajaypal Singh and Rupesh Kumar Rai of Gandiwind village in Tarn Taran district.

Maninder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said the police got a tip-off that Ajay Singh was involved in smuggling of illegal weapons and he was coming towards Gharinda from Bhikhiwind via Chabal, Dhand Kasel and Bhakna Kalan in a goods carrier (Chhota Hathi) bearing registration number Punjab-09-C-9253. The police laid a checkpoint at Hoshiarnagar village turn and intercepted the vehicle. During search, the police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol and a .30 bore Zigana pistol from the possession of Ajay.

Though, the two weapons were apparently smuggled from Pakistan, investigation was initiated to find its source and the entire nexus behind the smuggling racket.

Similarly, acting on tip-off, special staff of the rural police arrested Ajaypal Singh and Rupesh Kumar near Boparai Baaz Singh village. During search, the police recovered a pistol and Rs 1 lakh fake currency from their possession. The counterfeit currency was in the denomination of Rs 500 notes. A total of 200 notes were seized from them. Further probe was on to ascertain the source of fake currency and weapon, the SSP said.

